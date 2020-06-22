Liverpool's Klopp praises 'world-class' Alisson after Everton draw

June 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian produced a superb late save in the 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.

With 10 minutes left Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

"That's what a world-class goalkeeper is, nothing to do for 90 minutes pretty much and then in one second you have to be there and he was there," Klopp told reporters. "It obviously saved us a point -- it wasn't the first one.

"... Outstanding. A difficult goalkeeper game."

Liverpool need five more points to be sure of their first title of the Premier League era. They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would be involved. Liverpool will also assess James Milner and Joel Matip after the pair sustained injuries against Everton. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

