Football

Liverpool's Wilson extends Bournemouth loan deal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

June 8 (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has extended his loan agreement with Bournemouth to stay at the Vitality Stadium until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Monday.

Wilson's initial deal was set to expire at the end of this month but, with the season extended due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bournemouth said the Wales winger will be available for the last nine games of the season.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most influential members of Eddie Howe's squad, scoring seven league goals in 23 appearances during his first year playing in the top flight.

Championship

Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes on June 20

3 HOURS AGO

Bournemouth sit in 18th place -- the final relegation place -- but are level on points with Watford and West Ham United who are above them on goal difference. They restart their quest to avoid the drop at home to Crystal Palace on June 20. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Transfers

Liverpool's Wilson extends Bournemouth loan until end of season

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Soccer-Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Liga

Five key fixtures which could decide La Liga

24 MINUTES AGO
Liga

Stop the excuses, something has gone terribly wrong at Barcelona

2 HOURS AGO
Championship

Fulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes on June 20

3 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Liverpool's Wilson extends Bournemouth loan until end of season

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

YESTERDAY AT 16:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more
Previous articleFulham to face Brentford in first match when Championship resumes on June 20
Next articleStop the excuses, something has gone terribly wrong at Barcelona