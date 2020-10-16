Wilson had his breakthrough campaign in the top flight last season when he was on loan at Bournemouth and played 35 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals and recording two assists.

The 23-year-old Wales international made his first senior start for Liverpool earlier this month in the League Cup and was also linked with Burnley and Championship side Swansea City.

transfers Spurs in race to sign Rodon after deal agreed - reports AN HOUR AGO

Wilson also has Championship experience having scored 18 times for Derby County in the 2018-19 season under then-manager Frank Lampard.

Cardiff are 16th in the standings after four matches and play Preston North End on Sunday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

transfers Wilson joins Cardiff on season-long loan from Liverpool AN HOUR AGO