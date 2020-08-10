Liverpool sign Greece defender Tsimikas from Olympiakos

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Liverpool have signed Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won their 45th Greek Super League title.

Financial details were not provided but British media said Liverpool paid 11 million pounds ($14.38 million) for Tsimikas.

"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here. For me, (it's) the biggest club in the world. It's an honour to be here and I will give my best," Tsmikas told the club website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/405024-liverpool-complete-signing-of-kostas-tsimikas.

"The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.

"With a lot of work and focus on what I do and what the coach (Juergen Klopp) wants, and every day working hard in training, I can be on the highest level. (I want) to achieve (our) goals. To win the league again and also to win the Champions League."

Liverpool won Europe's elite club competition in 2019 but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 this term.

($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Ken Ferris)

