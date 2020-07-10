Liverpool skipper Henderson ruled out for season, says Klopp

July 10 (Reuters) - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in their midweek win at Brighton & Hove Albion, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Klopp was forced to withdraw Henderson 10 minutes from fulltime in the 3-1 win after a collision with Yves Bissouma but the German said the 30-year-old does not require surgery.

"It is the best possible of the bad news. He does not need surgery," Klopp told reporters in a virtual news conference. "He will not play again this season. I'm pretty positive he will be with us for the new season, he is a quick healer.

"We all felt for him, awful moment. We knew immediately. Hendo is an animal he fights for everything. He deals well with pain but in this moment, he knew something had happened. It was a complete mood killer.

"The boys were happy with the result but then the boys realised Hendo was hurt. No surgery needed is the good news. He will lift the trophy, he deserves to lift the trophy."

Liverpool, who are on 92 points with four games remaining, are on course to break Manchester City's record haul of 100 points and face Burnley on Saturday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

