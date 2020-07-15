Football

Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy in ceremony on the Kop

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Liverpool Man City

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop stand at Anfield following their clash with Chelsea on July 22.

  • Court battle won, now how can Manchester City usurp Liverpool?
  • Carlo Ancelotti is unimpressed with Everton's lack of fight
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp invites Adebayo Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade

13 HOURS AGO

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool secured their first top-flight title in 30 years last month and will receive the trophy after their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, who was the club's manager when they last won the title in 1990, will present the players and staff with their winner's medals alongside Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

The game against Chelsea and the subsequent trophy presentation will be broadcast free-to-air in Britain by Sky Pick.

Play Icon
WATCH

Manchester United to beat Liverpool to signing of Thiago Alcantara – Euro Papers

00:01:23

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'frustrated' with Liverpool after Burnley draw

11/07/2020 AT 16:37
Premier League

Liverpool players demand Jordan Henderson lift Premier League trophy - Paper Round

10/07/2020 AT 21:53
Related Topics
FootballLiverpoolJürgen Klopp
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On