Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy in ceremony on the Kop

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop stand at Anfield following their clash with Chelsea on July 22.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool secured their first top-flight title in 30 years last month and will receive the trophy after their final home game of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish, who was the club's manager when they last won the title in 1990, will present the players and staff with their winner's medals alongside Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

The game against Chelsea and the subsequent trophy presentation will be broadcast free-to-air in Britain by Sky Pick.

