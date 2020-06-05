Football

Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

June 5 (Reuters) - Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Football

Messi misses training again with thigh injury

AN HOUR AGO

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.

City play again on Monday, June 22, when they host mid-table Burnley.

All the matches will be broadcast live but take place without fans present.

Premier League fixtures (times GMT):

Wednesday June 17

1700 Aston Villa v Sheffield United

1915 Manchester City v Arsenal

Friday June 19

1700 Norwich City v Southampton

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Saturday June 20

1130 Watford v Leicester City

1400 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

1630 West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

1845 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday June 21

1300 Newcastle United v Sheffield United

1515 Aston Villa v Chelsea

1800 Everton v Liverpool

Monday June 22

1900 Manchester City v Burnley

Tuesday June 23

1700 Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

1915 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wednesday June 24

1700 Manchester United v Sheffield United

1700 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

1700 Norwich City v Everton

1700 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

1915 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday June 25

1700 Burnley v Watford

1700 Southampton v Arsenal

1915 Chelsea v Manchester City

Saturday June 27

1130 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday June 28

1530 Watford v Southampton

Monday June 29

1900 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday June 30

1915 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Wednesday July 1

1700 Arsenal v Norwich City

1700 Bournemouth v Newcastle United

1700 Everton v Leicester City

1915 West Ham United v Chelsea

Thursday July 2

1700 Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

1915 Manchester City v Liverpool

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Benfica players' houses vandalised after bus attack - media

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Messi misses training again with thigh injury

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Benfica players' houses vandalised after bus attack - media

AN HOUR AGO
Football

City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports

AN HOUR AGO
LaLiga Smartbank

Messi misses training again with a thigh injury

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Real Madrid make Sancho their top transfer target – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Joshua Kimmich – As players we should use our voice to make a difference

00:00:33
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

00:01:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

How a practice match demolition showed Corretja that Kuerten was the real deal - Tennis Legends

02/06/2020 AT 17:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMessi misses training again with thigh injury