Liverpool want to take title-winning momentum into 2020-Robertson

European champions Liverpool overcame Brazil's Flamengo 1-0 in extra time on Saturday to capture their maiden Club World Cup crown at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha.

Juergen Klopp's side also lifted the UEFA Super Cup trophy this year and Robertson hoped the momentum could propel the Premier League leaders towards more silverware.

"That's three for 2019. In the calendar year we have won the Champions League, Super Cup and now this. To win three in any calendar year is special - and these are big ones," left back Robertson told reporters.

"The Champions League is absolutely massive. The Super Cup and the Club World Cup are massive. We're really excited about it but we've got to take the momentum into 2020.

"Hopefully there are a couple more of these scenes of us lifting trophies above our head to come ... it's an incredible feeling to win it (Club World Cup) and it makes this week worthwhile."

Liverpool top the league in England with 49 points from 17 matches this season, 10 points above second-placed Leicester City - who have played one game more - ahead of their clash at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

The Merseyside club are seeking a first domestic league title since 1990.

They have also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League where they meet Spain's Atletico Madrid, and the third round of the FA Cup where local rivals Everton await.