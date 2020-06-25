Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

June 25 (Reuters) - Liverpool's 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left.

Liverpool were last champions of England when they won the old First Division title in 1989-90.

Their title success moves them second on the all-time list with 19, one behind arch-rivals Manchester United. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

