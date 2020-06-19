Football

Llorente evolution comparable to Griezmann transformation, says Simeone

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said Marcos Llorente's transformation from a holding midfielder to a forward reminds him of how he helped mould Antoine Griezmann from a winger into the club's talismanic striker six years ago.

Atletico signed Llorente from Real Madrid last year to strengthen their midfield, after selling Rodri to Manchester City, but is in the process of reinventing himself as a forward.

The great nephew of Real Madrid's six-times European Cup winning winger Paco Gento, Llorente showed his ability in front of goal with two extra-time strikes against Champions League holders Liverpool in March.

Football

We'd rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip, says Moyes

38 MINUTES AGO

"What's happening with Marcos is similar to when Griezmann came here, and I saw him as a second striker or a centre-forward when everyone was telling me he was just a winger," Simeone said ahead of Atletico's game against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

"When players show they have certain tools it's up to coaches to try and take advantage of them. We could see Llorente was scoring goal after goal in training and you have to make the most of opportunities like this in football."

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and began as a wide player but went on to become the team's top scorer in all five seasons before moving to Barcelona last year for 120 million euros ($134.76 million).

Llorente had only struck three career goals before his brace at Anfield but has continued where he left off since the season resumed after the COVID-19-forced hiatus, scoring and getting two assists in a 5-0 drubbing of Osasuna on Wednesday.

"Marcos used to think he could be a striker and watching him train every day, with his strength and his confidence when shooting at goal opened up the option of trying it out," added Simeone.

"He's still an important option in midfield because he brings vision and quality to our play... But he's another alternative in a position where it is not easy to find a balance in order to get the team to really play." ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

We'd rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip, says Moyes

38 MINUTES AGO
Football

Blades players offered new deals, future in their hands, says Wilder

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Slavia Sofia midfielder Krastev to join Manchester City

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Mesut Ozil will play 'when I see he's ready', says Mikel Arteta

00:00:33
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleSlavia Sofia midfielder Krastev to join Manchester City
Next articleKlopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown