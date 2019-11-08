Locadia's last-gasp penalty puts Hoffenheim in second place

Cologne's Jhon Cordoba stunned the high-flying visitors with a low drivein the 34th minute, his first goal after a drought that had lasted 26 Bundesliga games.

Hoffenheim drew level in the 48th through substitute Sargis Adamyan's fine volley from a pinpoint Sebastian Rudy cross but created little else until Armenia international Adamyan was brought down in the area in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Following a VAR review Locadia kept his cool to convert the penalty and put Hoffenheim on 20 points from 11 games.

On Saturday, champions Bayern Munich, who are fifth on 18, host third-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are a point ahead.

Leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 22, entertain mid-table Werder Bremen on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)