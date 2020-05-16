Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan tests positive for coronavirus

May 16 (Reuters) - Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday.

Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.

"Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus," the club said in on Twitter. "We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!"

Lokomotiv are second in Russia's top flight, which will resume on June 21 after it was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

