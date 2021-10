Football

London Super Bowl still ‘the dream’ for Mayor Sadiq Khan

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, told SNTV on Thursday that it's still "the dream" to host the Super Bowl in London, despite the coronavirus pandemic "taking things backwards." Khan was speaking at the launch of a UK arm of the NFL's charitable foundation in the shadow of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which will host London's 30th regular season game on Sunday.

00:02:27, 14 minutes ago