Longstaff enjoys dream debut as Newcastle beat Man Utd

The 19-year-old, playing in midfield alongside his older brother Sean, clipped the bar with a dipping first-half effort but made no mistake as he beat David de Gea with a sweetly-struck low drive after 72 minutes.

While the there was some much-needed joy on Tyneside for Newcastle's fans, another lacklustre display by United left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the bottom half of the table.

United have scored only nine Premier League goals in eight games, five of them coming on day one against Chelsea, and again they looked bereft of attacking spark.

Their best chance saw defender Harry Maguire head wastefully wide from a corner on the stroke of halftime.

The 20-time English champions will enter the international break in 12th spot with Newcastle just a point behind in 16th. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)