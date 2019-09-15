Lopetegui's Sevilla go top of La Liga by beating Alaves

Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan scored the only goal of the game in the 37th minute, sending a free kick fizzing into the top corner.

Mexico forward Javier Hernandez made his debut for Sevilla when he came off the bench in the second half but Alaves finished the game stronger and spurned two chances to equalise late on.

The win took former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui's side to the top of the table after four games on 10 points, one more than Atletico Madrid who were beaten 2-0 at Real Sociedad on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)