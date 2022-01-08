Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract with MLS side Toronto FC to join club on four-year deal starting in July.

The Napoli forward has made 416 appearances for Napoli, scoring 114 goals with 95 assists across all competitions, and won Euro 2020 with Italy last summer.

He still has time to add to his tally and will finish the season in Serie A before linking up with his new club in July.

And the diminutive winger, with a stellar reputation across Europe as an electric forward, has been welcome by Toronto FC President Bill Manning.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” he said.

“Lorenzo is a world class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has the talent to change games.

"He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team.”

