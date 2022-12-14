Loris Karius says he has no “bad blood” with Jurgen Klopp over his Liverpool exit as he looks to relaunch his Premier League career at Newcastle.

Karius joined Newcastle on a short-term deal in September after falling out of favour at Liverpool following the 2018 Champions League final, where he was blamed for two of Real Madrid’s goals.

Ad

Karius didn’t play again for Liverpool after the final, during which it was later revealed he was concussed, and had loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin before leaving Anfield at the end of his contract in the summer.

Transfers Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Karius joins Newcastle on short-term deal 12/09/2022 AT 16:27

He has been a back-up so far at Newcastle for Nick Pope but feels he still has “plenty to offer” following his spell at Liverpool.

"My time at Liverpool was over and I was looking to move on [in 2021], but then there was difficulties to get a transfer done," Karius told ESPN.

"I found myself in a situation where I had to stay at Liverpool, knowing I wouldn't get my chance.

"It was discussed openly with the manager. There's no bad blood, but knowing the situation from the beginning was tough.

"Last season, being left out of the matchday squad, you lose a bit of the feeling you have when you win, lose and travel with the team.

"You just miss it. It's then not easy to stay positive and keep working because you obviously know you are not going to be involved. I learned a lot from that and tried my best in training and keep myself positive on the mental side.

"I've played over 200 games in the first division and national teams so I knew my qualities.

"I knew I had plenty to offer. I am only turning 30 and that's not old for a keeper, but of course last season was difficult."

Karius says he hopes to stay at Newcastle for a “long project” after moving on from the pain of the 2018 Champions League final.

"It made me go to another club," he said. "It was maybe a move that wouldn't have happened otherwise.

"I have said everything about this [the 2018 Champions League final]. For me it is tiring to keep talking about it, it's football and things happen.

"In my case there were a lot of unfortunate things, but I don't think about it anymore. Four years in football feels like eight or 12.

"I was out of the spotlight in Turkey and Germany, so I haven't been in England. But people know me in England.

"I am ready, I needed to train and needed time to adapt [at Newcastle] because I was training for three months alone.

"I am now really pleased with the training and know now I can do it in a match moving forward.

"It's been a great few months. Of course, I don't play yet, but how I've been training, how I was welcomed by the whole group makes me believe I can achieve more things here.

"That's my aim, to be here for a long project instead of a short one."

Transfers Liverpool want buyback clause to sell Brewster to Palace - Paper Round 26/09/2020 AT 22:12