'Losing Bobby is a blow' - Jurgen Klopp on Firmino injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "losing Bobby Firmino is a blow" after the 30-year-old forward was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Firmino sustained the injury in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Klopp said he expected the player to be out for more than four weeks.

00:01:04, 31 minutes ago