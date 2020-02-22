LIVE

Arka Gdynia - Raków Czestochowa

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 22 February 2020

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Arka Gdynia and Raków Czestochowa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksandar Rogic or Marek Papszun? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Arka Gdynia and Raków Czestochowa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arka Gdynia vs Raków Czestochowa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

