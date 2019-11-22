LIVE

Górnik Zabrze - Wisla Plock

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 22 November 2019

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Górnik Zabrze and Wisla Plock live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcin Brosz or Radoslaw Sobolewski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Górnik Zabrze and Wisla Plock? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Górnik Zabrze vs Wisla Plock. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

