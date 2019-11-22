LIVE

Lech Poznan - Piast Gliwice

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 22 November 2019

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Lech Poznan and Piast Gliwice live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dariusz Zuraw or Waldemar Fornalik? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lech Poznan and Piast Gliwice? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lech Poznan vs Piast Gliwice. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

