LIVE

Lechia Gdansk - Wisla Plock

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 7 December 2019

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Lechia Gdansk and Wisla Plock live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Piotr Stokowiec or Radoslaw Sobolewski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Lechia Gdansk and Wisla Plock? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Lechia Gdansk vs Wisla Plock. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

