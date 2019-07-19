LIVE

LKS Lódz - Lechia Gdansk

LOTTO Ekstraklasa - 19 July 2019

LOTTO Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between LKS Lódz and Lechia Gdansk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 19 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kazimierz Moskal or Piotr Stokowiec? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between LKS Lódz and Lechia Gdansk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for LKS Lódz vs Lechia Gdansk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

