LIVE

Pogon Szczecin - Zaglebie Lubin

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 14 March 2020

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Pogon Szczecin and Zaglebie Lubin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 14 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kosta Runjaic or Martin Sevela? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Pogon Szczecin and Zaglebie Lubin? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Pogon Szczecin vs Zaglebie Lubin. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

