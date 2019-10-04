LIVE

Slask Wroclaw - Jagiellonia Bialystok

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 4 October 2019

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Slask Wroclaw and Jagiellonia Bialystok live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 4 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vítezslav Lavicka or Ireneusz Mamrot? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Slask Wroclaw and Jagiellonia Bialystok? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Slask Wroclaw vs Jagiellonia Bialystok. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

