LIVE

Wisla Kraków - Korona Kielce

PKO BP Ekstraklasa - 23 February 2020

PKO BP Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Wisla Kraków and Korona Kielce live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Artur Skowronek or Miroslaw Smyla? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Wisla Kraków and Korona Kielce? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wisla Kraków vs Korona Kielce. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

