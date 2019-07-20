LIVE

Wisla Kraków - Slask Wroclaw

LOTTO Ekstraklasa - 20 July 2019

LOTTO Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Wisla Kraków and Slask Wroclaw live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 20 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Maciej Stolarczyk or Vítezslav Lavicka? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Wisla Kraków and Slask Wroclaw? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wisla Kraków vs Slask Wroclaw. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

