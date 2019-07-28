Share
avant-match
LIVE
Slask Wroclaw - Piast Gliwice
LOTTO Ekstraklasa - 28 July 2019
LOTTO Ekstraklasa – Follow the Football match between Slask Wroclaw and Piast Gliwice live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vítezslav Lavicka or Waldemar Fornalik? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Slask Wroclaw and Piast Gliwice? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Slask Wroclaw vs Piast Gliwice. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.