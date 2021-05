Football

'Loud voices, nothing violent' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on hopes for Manchester United protests

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes violent protests won’t return at Old Trafford and also says Manchester United's schedule at the moment is so heavy with games, he simply cannot play his best 11 in every match. The club is in the midst of five matches in 13 days, one being the match with Liverpool that was forced to be rescheduled because of a fan protest at Old Trafford.

