Louis van Gaal has been appointed head coach of the Netherlands for the third time.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss took charge of the Dutch national team between 2000-2002 and 2012–2014.

"Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football,” Van Gaal, 69, said.

“Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team. There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup. The focus is therefore immediately 100 percent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.

“By now I have already I have spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB [Dutch football association]. I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together."

Van Gaal will be joined again by assistant Danny Blind. The pair worked together during Van Gaal’s last spell in charge and Blind also managed the Netherlands from 2015 to 2017.

Van Gaal has had mixed success in his previous two spells with the Oranje.

In 2002 he resigned after failing to qualify for the World Cup, but he returned to lead his country to third place at the 2014 World Cup.

