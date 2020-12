Football

'Loving Maradona' - Watch special Diego tribute documentary on Eurosport

Join Eurosport on Monday evening for a very special screening of the documentary ‘Loving Maradona’, as we remember the extraordinary life of Diego Armando Maradona, who died at the age of 60 last month. Featuring the thoughts of the man himself, this 2007 documentary on the football legend was directed by Javier Vazquez.

