England defender Lucy Bronze has been named The Best Women's Footballer after her role in Olympique Lyonnais' treble-winning campaign prior to her switch to Manchester City.

Lyon won their 11th straight Division 1 Feminine title and fifth straight Champions League, with Bronze sealing a summer transfer back to her homeland.

She edged out a Women's Super League rival in Pernille Harder of Chelsea and her former team-mate, Frenchwoman Wendie Renard.

"What a surprise. To even be nominated alongside the two other players, they are both incredible players and outstanding human beings well," she said.

"I don't think I have the words right now to explain how I am feeling. If there is anything 2020 has taught us it is to appreciate every moment you have, never look too far ahead and live in the here and now. I will appreciate winning this award now more than ever and I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.

"I want to thank all the clubs I have played for. I am never going to take the smallest things for granted, like just being at home, let alone winning a trophy of this stature.

Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyonnais walks past the trophy during the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

"The magic had to be the Champions League. It was disappointing not to have the fans and the support there but it was incredible to feel that pressure and to win it in the end. It was a huge achievement for the club and something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

Elsewhere, Lyon and France's Sarah Bouhaddi won The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award after her role in the historic season.

Sarina Wiegman was named The Best FIFA Women's Coach and used her platform to advocate for the cause of the women's game.

"Of course, thank you for all this recognition, it is really an honour to receive this award," she said.

"In the Netherlands we have put so much effort into developing the game. Now I work with the best players in the world, with an incredible staff. Working as a team is what makes the difference all the time."

Christine Sinclair, the Canada striker, was also recognised after becoming the player with the most international goals in either the women's and men's game back in January.

THE BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER

Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais/Manchester City and England)

THE BEST WOMEN'S GOALKEEPER

Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais and France)

THE BEST WOMEN'S COACH

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

FIFA FIFPRO WOMEN'S WORLD11

Endler, Bronze, Renard, Bright, Heath, Boquete, Bonansea, Rapinoe, Cascarino, Miedema, Harder.

