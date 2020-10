Football

Luis Enrique asks journalist's girlfriend to ask question

Luis Enrique was in good spirits after Spain's 1-0 Nations League win over Switzerland on Saturday night. The coach, amused to see journalist Julio Suarez dialing in to his media conference from the back of a taxi, encouraged the writer to allow his girlfriend to ask a question, as she shared the ride.

00:00:29, 19 views, 30 minutes ago