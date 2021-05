Football

Luis Enrique leaves Sergio Ramos out of Spain Euro 2021 squad

Spain head coach Luis Enrique shocked the footballing world on Monday as he named a squad for Euro 2020 that included no players from Real Madrid. The highest profile absentee was Sergio Ramos, who captained Spain at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, amassing 180 international caps along the way - five short of a new world record.

00:00:57, 36 minutes ago