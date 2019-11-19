Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach in place of Moreno

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach after resigning from the role in June due to his late daughter's illness, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday.

Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

