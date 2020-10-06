Luis Enrique has urged Kepa Arrizabalaga to "rise again" after losing his place as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper.

Kepa became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he switched from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea in 2018 for £71m but struggled to impress and made several costly mistakes.

He has recently been replaced by Edouard Mendy, who Chelsea signed for around £22 million pounds in September, and also lost his place in the Spain team to David de Gea last month.

However, he is expected to start in Wednesday's friendly against Portugal, ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Switzerland and Ukraine.

"Kepa is not in a nice situation, but it is not the end of the world," Spain head coach Luis Enrique told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's the ideal moment for him to rise again, for us to see what Kepa is made of. What he is going through at Chelsea now is something that happens to all players throughout their careers."

Kepa admitted he has enjoyed better moments in his career but said he was not suffering from any lack of confidence and had no immediate plans to leave Chelsea.

"I'm feeling good, strong and confident. Perhaps it's not the situation I dreamed of or hoped for, but we all have to go through moments like this. I'm confident I can turn things around and am willing to work hard to do that," he said.

"Every player wants to play and so do I, but right now I'm focusing on each day and right now that means focusing on the Spain team. It's very hard in football to think about the medium or long term. Right now I'm only thinking about these three games with Spain."

With additional reporting from Reuters

