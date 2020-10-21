Former world player of the year Luis Figo is the latest prominent football figure to slam the proposed formation of a new European Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United were claimed to be amongst the clubs in a report to join a £4.6 billion funded league, involving some of the biggest teams in Europe. The league which is backed by FIFA will have up to 18 teams and start as early as 2022.

In a tweet that he posted on Wednesday, the 47-year-old said: “What I read about this Super League idea will destroy football as we know it. It’s all about greed and keeping the game for a few elite clubs while killing the other clubs and leagues that fans love. Football should unite! Everyone should oppose it!”

A statement by UEFA said they “strongly opposed” the plans and “the principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are non-negotiable”.

There’s been a strong backlash against the plans, with ex Liverpool player Jamie Carragher simply tweeting, 'Oh f*** off' and Gary Neville calling it “obscene”.

