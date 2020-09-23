Barca's statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans six million euros ($7 million) in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.
The Uruguay striker, who became Barca's third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)
