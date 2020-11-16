Uruguay's statement said striker Suarez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil but that every other member of the squad had negative results. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
UEFA Nations League
Sterling and Henderson injuries need 'further assessment' after England withdraw duo
Football
Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice before Germany showdown
Football
Giroud needs to sort Chelsea situation, says France coach Deschamps