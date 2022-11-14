Advertisement
Football

Luiz Felipe Scolari confirms retirement as a football coach aged 74 having won World Cup with Brazil

Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and took Portugal to the final of the European Championship in 2004, confirmed his retirement as a club coach on Sunday. The 74-year-old Brazilian made his farewell after Athletico's 3-0 home win on Sunday against Botafogo in the final round of the Brazilian championship. That victory secured the team sixth spot.

