Luiz header sends unconvincing Arsenal third

The former Chelsea defender darted across the area undetected to glance a Nicolas Pepe corner into the far corner to give Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute.

Arsenal's record signing Pepe came close to doubling their lead with a shot that just missed the top corner while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also saw a shot from distance flash just wide in the first half.

Bournemouth, who were beaten 5-1 on their last trip to the Emirates Stadium, produced a cagey display in the first period although they nearly equalised when Dominic Solanke narrowly missed the target with a header from a free kick.

They showed far more ambition in the second half while Arsenal lost focus but failed to take their chances, with Callum Wilson mis-placing a pass in the area after rounding Bernd Leno and later seeing a shot tipped over by the German goalkeeper.

Wilson missed two further chances in the closing stages. Steve Cook headed over from a corner as Arsenal somehow clung on for the victory, moving above Leicester City into third on 15 points, nine behind leaders Liverpool after eight games. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)