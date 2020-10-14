Lukaku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and added a penalty after Birkir Saevarsson had levelled for Iceland to give Belgium the three points.

They moved to the top of the League A Group 2 standings following England's defeat at home to Denmark that dropped Gareth Southgate's side down to third.

Iceland, who had lost all their previous games in the competition, equalised within eight minutes of Lukaku’s opener and full back Saevarsson had other chances in a sprightly performance.

The hosts were without coach Erik Hamren and his entire backroom team on the bench after an unnamed staff member contracted COVID-19 and they had to go into isolation.

Belgium, however, proved too powerful and moved to nine points from their four games in the group, two above Denmark and England.

Belgium's 13-match unbeaten run ended on Sunday when they lost to England at Wembley and they travelled to Iceland with an injury-depleted squad, missing captain Eden Hazard and his deputy Kevin De Bruyne.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

