Lukaku scores two late goals as Inter win at Bologna

The win meant that Inter, who have 28 points from 11 games, would finish the weekend as Serie A leaders if Juventus, who were two points behind, failed to beat neighbours Torino later on Saturday.

Roberto Soriano gave Bologna a shock lead with a deflected shot in the 59th minute before Lukaku levelled from a narrow angle in the 75th.

The Belgian then won the match with a stoppage-time penalty, his ninth league goal of the season, after Riccardo Orsolini kicked Lautaro Martinez's leg in the penalty area.

Although there was little doubt about that decision, Bologna were furious about not having been awarded a penalty of their own in their previous attack. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)