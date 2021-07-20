England defender Luke Shaw reportedly played the last three games of Euro 2020 with broken ribs.

Shaw was one of England’s standout players at the tournament and scored in the defeat to Italy in the final.

He started every match in the knockout stages and, according to the Telegraph, was playing through the pain barrier as he broke his ribs in the last-16 victory over Germany.

He could now be a doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds on August 14.

It is reported that United are keen to assess Shaw’s fitness as soon as possible.

The players involved in the Euro 2020 final are still on holiday, with Shaw in Greece along with some of his England team-mates, including Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

United could also be without Marcus Rashford for the start of the season as he is considering shoulder surgery.

Rashford has reportedly been carrying the problem since November, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is reflecting on whether to have surgery.

“We’re looking at the best option, he went away just to reflect on it a little bit and we have to take the best course of action for him and the club,” said Solsjaer after Man Utd’s friendly win over Derby on Sunday.

Pressed on whether Rashford might not have surgery he added: “We’re still addressing that with the experts.”

