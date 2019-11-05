Lyon beat Benfica to revive last-16 chances

Lyon, who had drawn their previous six home games in the competition, are second in Group G with seven points from four games, two behind RB Leipzig after the German side claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at Zenit St Petersburg.

Zenit are third on four points and Benfica, who reduced the arrears through Haris Seferovic before Bertrand Traore put the result beyond doubt, are bottom of the table on three.

Lyon travel to St Petersburg and Leipzig host Benfica in the penultimate round of matches on Nov. 27. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)