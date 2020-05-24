Football

Lyon boss calls French League's halt to Ligue 1 'stupid'

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas again lashed out at the French League for ending the Ligue 1 soccer season early amid the COVID-19, calling the decision "stupid".

Aulas spoke after La Liga on Saturday got the Spanish government's green light to resume play. Matches will likely begin on June 12, according to League president Javier Tebas.

"In the past two months, the Spanish officials have been observing and working with UEFA," Aulas told L'Equipe on Sunday, referring to European soccer's governing body.

"What is paradoxical is that Javier Tebas, in particular, attended the same meetings than (French League director-general) Didier Quillot, notably that of April 23."

"In fact, what was said at that meeting with UEFA is 'patience'. When we see that our officials attended this meeting and drew different conclusions, one can feel that we are really too stupid."

The French League ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons last month with 10 games remaining, meaning that seventh-placed Lyon were denied a European spot through the league standings.

Lyon's appeal before an administrative tribunal was rejected on Friday, but they are now expected to lodge another appeal before the State Council, France's highest court, alongside relegated Amiens and Toulouse.

Asked if he would have had the same reaction had Lyon been in a position to qualify for the Champions League when Ligue 1 was suspended in March, Aulas said, "I swear I would have, I swear on my children's lives." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by William Mallard)

What's On (2)

