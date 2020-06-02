Lyon make Cameroon forward Ekambi's move permanent

June 2 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais have signed on-loan Cameroon forward Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal on a four-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Lyon exercised an option to buy the player in a deal worth 11.5 million euros ($12.86 million) plus add ons which includes a sell-on clause of 15% of any future transfer.

Ekambi, 27, has scored twice in eight league matches since joining the club on loan in January.

Football Premier League clubs can play friendlies before season restart - reports 28 MINUTES AGO

"Lyon is pleased to announce that it has taken up the purchase option for Ekambi from Villarreal," the French club said in a statement https://www.ol.fr/en/contents/articles/2020/06/02/karl-toko-ekambi-signs-for-4-seasons-with-olympique-lyonnais.

"The Cameroonian international has signed a four-year contract with the Rhone club."

Ekambi, who has played 30 times for his country, played in Ligue 1 for Angers from 2016 to 2018, winning the Prix Marc-Vivien Foe award for the best African player in the top flight.

($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Everton's Mina out for several weeks with muscle injury, says club AN HOUR AGO