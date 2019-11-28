Lyon shares fall after Champions League loss to Zenit
PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais' shares fell on Thursday after the French soccer club's defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in Europe's top-flight Champions League tournament.
Lyon's shares were down 1.3 percent by 0815 GMT.
Zenit St Petersburg secured a 2-0 home win over Lyon on Wednesday, to stay in the hunt for a place in the Champions League knockout stages. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)
