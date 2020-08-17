Football

Lyon shares surge on stock market after victory over Man City

ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shares in French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais (OL) surged on Monday following Lyon's surprise victory over Manchester City in Europe's top-flight Champions League tournament.

Lyon shares were up 6.9% in early session trading.

Lyon stunned pre-tournament favourites Manchester City with a 3-1 victory on Saturday to move into the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Football
