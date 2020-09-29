Macclesfield were relegated from the fourth tier after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club in August which meant that they finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings.

In June, Macclesfield were given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds ($25,696) fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages.

Football Suarez brings Atletico leadership, Costa character says Simeone AN HOUR AGO

The club were wound up in the High Court over debts exceeding 500,000 pounds.

"Further to the company owning Town... being the subject of a court winding-up order, the board of the National League has passed a resolution pursuant to its Articles of Association that a notice of expulsion be served on the club taking effect on Oct. 12," the National League said in a statement https://www.thenationalleague.org.uk/national-league-statement-macclesfield-town-63821.

The National League added that Town's three fixtures before that date - against Bromley on Oct. 3, against Boreham Wood on Oct. 6 and against Aldershot on Oct. 10 - are postponed.

($1 = 0.7783 pounds) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Man Utd interested in trio, Aouar to Arsenal talks ongoing AN HOUR AGO